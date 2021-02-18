Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office: 17-year-old arrested on 13 charges following vehicle burglary, police chase

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says it has charged a 17-year-old following a Valentine’s Day weekend vehicle burglary, police chase and aggravated assault, among other charges.

The teen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm during a felony, resisting arrest without violence, operating a motor vehicle without a drivers license, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis, leaving the scene of a traffic crash with property damage, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of a firearm, burglary of a dwelling, burglary of a structure or conveyance, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor.

According to SCSO, the department, along with the Live Oak Police Department, investigated a string of vehicle burglaries over Valentine’s Day weekend where firearms and other valuable were stolen.

Early Tuesday morning, a SCSO Deputy encountered a suspicious vehicle in Wellborn, and upon approaching it, the driver attempted to strike the patrol car as it fled from the area.

Deputies then initiated a pursuit of the vehicle as it headed towards Live Oak.

As the vehicle approached the intersection of Helvenston Street and Ohio Avenue, the driver lost control and struck a business located on the corner, SCSO says.

The driver then fled on foot, but SCSO Deputies and LOPD deputies were able to detain the three vehicle passengers.

A Suwannee Correctional Institution K9 team was called in to help track the driver.

Shortly, the driver contacted the Sheriff’s Office Communications Center to turn himself in, and it was discovered that he stole a vehicle after fleeing on foot.

Inside of the crashed vehicle, a firearm that was stolen over the Valentine’s Day weekend was recovered, according to SCSO.

The three juvenile passengers have not been charged at this time and were released to their legal guardians. No injuries were reported as a result of the traffic crash.

The suspect has been transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Gainesville where he remains incarcerated.

