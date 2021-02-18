Tallahassee Fire Department responds to apartment fire on Pullen Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 1600 block of Pullen Road early Thursday morning, according to a city press release.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at the Tanglewood Apartments complex around 2:10 a.m. and found a two-story apartment complex with smoke coming from one apartment. Firefighters put out a fire inside the apartment’s kitchen and also rescued a dog inside.

“The dog was okay and reunited with family,” the release says. “There were no other injuries.”

TFD says the cause of the fire was unattended cooking. Smoke detectors were activated in the apartment and alerted the residents. The release says no other apartments were damaged in this fire.

The Tallahassee Police Department helped TFD at the scene.

“Cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires, and the leading cause of these fires nationwide is unattended cooking, according to the National Fire Protection Association,” the release says.

