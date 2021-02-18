Advertisement

Tallahassee Fire Department responds to apartment fire on Pullen Road

Firefighters arrived on the scene around 2:10 a.m. and found a two-story apartment complex with...
Firefighters arrived on the scene around 2:10 a.m. and found a two-story apartment complex with smoke coming from one apartment.(AP Newsroom)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 1600 block of Pullen Road early Thursday morning, according to a city press release.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at the Tanglewood Apartments complex around 2:10 a.m. and found a two-story apartment complex with smoke coming from one apartment. Firefighters put out a fire inside the apartment’s kitchen and also rescued a dog inside.

“The dog was okay and reunited with family,” the release says. “There were no other injuries.”

TFD says the cause of the fire was unattended cooking. Smoke detectors were activated in the apartment and alerted the residents. The release says no other apartments were damaged in this fire.

The Tallahassee Police Department helped TFD at the scene.

“Cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires, and the leading cause of these fires nationwide is unattended cooking, according to the National Fire Protection Association,” the release says.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wednesday afternoon vehicle crash in Suwanee County has left one 19-year-old dead, according...
Wednesday afternoon traffic crash in Suwannee County kills 19-year-old man
DeSantis Vaccine
‘We are not turning back:’ Gov. DeSantis calls CDC guidelines to opening schools a ‘disgrace’
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for aggravated domestic...
LCSO searching for man wanted for aggravated domestic battery with deadly weapon
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 17, 2021

Latest News

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola takes a look at your forecast as parts of the Big Bend and South...
Rob's Thursday Noon Forecast: Feb. 18, 2021
Wednesday afternoon, around 2:10 p.m., the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Resource Officer...
Sheriff’s Office: No credible threat from letter, powder sent to Wakulla High School
Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch in effect for the Big Bend and South Georgia
Georgia State Patrol arrested Regzine Powell, 25, in connection to the crash. She was taken to...
UPDATE: Driver who hit 6-year-old Bainbridge boy on bicycle arrested, BPS says