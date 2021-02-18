Advertisement

Tallahassee Police Departments arrests 2 men following drug bust

The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested two men following a drug investigation in...
The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested two men following a drug investigation in the 600 block of West Fourth Avenue Thursday.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested two men following a drug investigation in the 600 block of West Fourth Avenue Thursday.

25-year-old Thelitus Battles was arrested for the sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church and possession of drug paraphernalia.

61-year-old James Eggelton, was arrested for possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

TPD was conducting a proactive patrol on West Fourth Avenue in an effort to address recent community complaints regarding illegal drug activity in the area.

While conducting the operation, members of the TPD’s Special Investigations Section witnessed a drug transaction.

With assistance from the Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving Squad, Battles and Eggleton were detained.

Both Eggleton and Battles denied knowledge of any illegal activity or substances.

However, TPD says that one was found to be in possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, and the other had cash.

TPD deputies also recovered a hidden stash of the suspected dealer’s cocaine nearby.

