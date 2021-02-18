Taylor County High School evacuated after bomb threat, letter contained white powder

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County High School was evacuated Thursday afternoon after it received a suspicious package containing white powder with a written bomb threat, according to Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett.

The sheriff says his deputies evacuated the school around 1:15 p.m., and no one was hurt in this incident.

There is no threat to the general public, Padgett says.

Padgett says the letter was pretty much a hoax, but the sheriff’s office takes threats like this seriously, especially when kids are involved.

This incident happened just a day after Wakulla County High School received a letter with white powder in it. Wakulla County deputies determined it was not a credible threat. The letter indicated the substance was anthrax, but investigators say it appears to be talcum powder.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.