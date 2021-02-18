Advertisement

Taylor County High School evacuated after bomb threat, letter contained white powder

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County High School was evacuated Thursday afternoon after it received a suspicious package containing white powder with a written bomb threat, according to Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett.

The sheriff says his deputies evacuated the school around 1:15 p.m., and no one was hurt in this incident.

There is no threat to the general public, Padgett says.

Padgett says the letter was pretty much a hoax, but the sheriff’s office takes threats like this seriously, especially when kids are involved.

This incident happened just a day after Wakulla County High School received a letter with white powder in it. Wakulla County deputies determined it was not a credible threat. The letter indicated the substance was anthrax, but investigators say it appears to be talcum powder.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wednesday afternoon vehicle crash in Suwanee County has left one 19-year-old dead, according...
Wednesday afternoon traffic crash in Suwannee County kills 19-year-old man
DeSantis Vaccine
‘We are not turning back:’ Gov. DeSantis calls CDC guidelines to opening schools a ‘disgrace’
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for aggravated domestic...
LCSO searching for man wanted for aggravated domestic battery with deadly weapon
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 17, 2021

Latest News

All Publix COVID vaccine appointments in Marion County were filled in less than thirty minutes...
Publix not scheduling COVID vaccine appointments in Florida due to weather delays
The Florida State baseball team practices in the fall of 2020.
FSU announces starting pitching rotation for Opening Weekend
Jeremiah met Sheriff Rick Wells and deputies from various units, including the K-9s, and even...
5-year-old cancer patient made honorary Manatee County deputy
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola takes a look at your forecast as parts of the Big Bend and South...
Rob's Thursday Noon Forecast: Feb. 18, 2021