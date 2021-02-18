Advertisement

Taylor County High School students react to Thursday evacuation

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Around 1 p.m. Thursday, faculty at Taylor County High School received a letter with an unidentified white substance inside and a threatening message.

Shortly after, the school initiated their evacuation protocols and moved everyone to a field across the street where students were picked up and taken from campus.

The scene started to clear around 5 p.m. Wednesday, but some Taylor County High School students told WCTV that just a few hours ago, the school was surrounded by law enforcement.

One student WCTV spoke to said he wasn’t too worried, and felt that the school handled the evacuation well.

“I felt like they did pretty good, I mean most of the kids were pretty mad. I hope they did it but it was still for the safety of the school. So, all in all, I think they handled it pretty well how they did it,” said Taylor County High School senior, Joshua Hodges.

The Perry Police Department told WCTV that the substance is contained and no one was injured. but this is still a very active investigation.

As more information is made available, WCTV will keep you updated.

