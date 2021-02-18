Advertisement

TCC’s Harris commits to Seminoles

Thomas County Central's Gabriel Harris has announced his verbal commitment to Florida State.
Thomas County Central's Gabriel Harris has announced his verbal commitment to Florida State.(Rusty Mansell | 247Sports)
By Chris Nee
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State landed a commitment from Thomas County Central sophomore four-star weak-side defensive end Gabriel Harris on Thursday.

Harris committed to Mike Norvell and company in the afternoon and went public with his decision on Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive end chose FSU, who offered him in August of 2020, over numerous other offers including Arkansas, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, South Carolina, Tennessee and more. He was originally offered by FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson.

“He was in a meeting, so it was a brief moment, but he told me I earned the offer and he loved the film,” Harris told Noles247.com back in August of 2020 about the offer. “Hopes for me to be a Seminole.”

247Sports.com considers him the No. 85 overall prospect and No. 6 weak-side defensive end in the 2023 class.

Harris is FSU’s second commitment for the 2023 class, joining Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr.

