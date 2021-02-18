Thomasville storage thieves strike again

Thomasville, GA. (WCTV) - Another storage facility in Thomasville has been burglarized and the victim is asking for the community to keep an eye out for some valuable items.

The Heald family turned to social media after realizing their storage unit at Thomasville Mini Warehouse had been broken into.

In a sentimental post, Mrs. Heald named a number of things in the unit that had been taken, including wedding memorabilia, ornaments made by their son and a compound bow that belonged to her brother-in-law.

According to Andrew Heald, he and his family were using the unit while waiting for their new home to be built.

“We were going to move all of our stuff this weekend and a day or two before we were going to move everything, we came to get some papers out of the storage and noticed that it had been broken into,” said Heald.

Heald said his brother passed in an accident and left the compound bow to him.

He said it bothered him that someone would choose to steal instead of working hard as he does for the things that they have. In this case he said if nothing else is returned he’s hopeful that the bow will be returned.

“I mean, it would have never been able to be sold for no amount of money,” explained Heald.

The Thomasville Police Department is also investigating several other burglaries that happened at the end of January at the Southern Self storage facility.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Department and the police are working together on these cases.

