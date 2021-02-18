Tuesday shooting near Godby High School still under investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday evening, just before 7:30 p.m., the Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to the intersection of Tharpe St. and Ocala Rd. in reference to reports of a shooting.

According to TPD, just a short time later, a subject arrived at the hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Currently, the shooting is still under investigation. This is an active and open case.

Investigators with TPD are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS

