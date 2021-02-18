Advertisement

Tuesday shooting near Godby High School still under investigation

Tuesday evening, just before 7:30 p.m., the Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to...
Tuesday evening, just before 7:30 p.m., the Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to the intersection of Tharpe St. and Ocala Rd. in reference to reports of a shooting incident.(Source: Associated Press)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday evening, just before 7:30 p.m., the Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to the intersection of Tharpe St. and Ocala Rd. in reference to reports of a shooting.

According to TPD, just a short time later, a subject arrived at the hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Currently, the shooting is still under investigation. This is an active and open case.

Investigators with TPD are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A likely tornado caused damage to a tree in Damascus, Ga. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Image by...
NWS reported ‘extremely dangerous tornado’ on ground in South Georgia
DeSantis Vaccine
‘We are not turning back:’ Gov. DeSantis calls CDC guidelines to opening schools a ‘disgrace’
Perhaps the hardest area hit during Monday’s severe weather was in Early County, Georgia....
Early County family continues searching through rubble after homes flattened following storms
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 16, 2021
The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says it captured an inmate who walked away from a work...
Suwannee County deputies capture escaped inmate

Latest News

A Clinch County woman says more should be done after she said her neighbor’s dog attacked her...
Clinch Co. woman says neighbor’s dog attacked her several times
Florida State University Police says that the man who they say has been displaying “odd”...
FSUPD: Battery warrant for man trespassing on campus now active, suspect still at large
A few weeks ago, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis made a bet with the Treasurer...
Jimmy Patronis shares barbeque with Tallahassee first responders after winning a bet with State of Missouri Treasurer
Another storm system brings a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Charles...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 17