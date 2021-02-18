UPDATE: Driver who hit 6-year-old Bainbridge boy on scooter arrested, BPS says

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety says it the driver who hit a 6-year-old boy on a scooter Wednesday evening has been arrested. The crash happened in the 1000 block of Broughton Street in Bainbridge, around 6:30 p.m.

BPS says the boy was flown to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare for treatment.

Georgia State Patrol arrested Regzine Powell, 25, in connection to the crash. She was taken to the Decatur County Jail.

Powell faces charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, serious injury by vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

“Bainbridge Public Safety wants to thank South Georgia EMS and Georgia State Patrol for their swift response to the scene,” the press release says. “BPS officers have had the child in their thoughts and prayers since the time of the accident and ask you to join them in praying for a full and complete recovery from this traumatic incident.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.