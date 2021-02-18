Advertisement

UPDATE: Driver who hit 6-year-old Bainbridge boy on scooter arrested, BPS says

Georgia State Patrol arrested Regzine Powell, 25, in connection to the crash. She was taken to...
Georgia State Patrol arrested Regzine Powell, 25, in connection to the crash. She was taken to the Decatur County Jail.(Bainbridge Public Safety)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety says it the driver who hit a 6-year-old boy on a scooter Wednesday evening has been arrested. The crash happened in the 1000 block of Broughton Street in Bainbridge, around 6:30 p.m.

BPS says the boy was flown to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare for treatment.

Georgia State Patrol arrested Regzine Powell, 25, in connection to the crash. She was taken to the Decatur County Jail.

Powell faces charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, serious injury by vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

“Bainbridge Public Safety wants to thank South Georgia EMS and Georgia State Patrol for their swift response to the scene,” the press release says. “BPS officers have had the child in their thoughts and prayers since the time of the accident and ask you to join them in praying for a full and complete recovery from this traumatic incident.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wednesday afternoon vehicle crash in Suwanee County has left one 19-year-old dead, according...
Wednesday afternoon traffic crash in Suwannee County kills 19-year-old man
DeSantis Vaccine
‘We are not turning back:’ Gov. DeSantis calls CDC guidelines to opening schools a ‘disgrace’
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 17, 2021
According to arrest papers, FDLE discovered a USB hidden in 48-year-old David Aring's sock...
Former Florida DBPR attorney pleads guilty to child porn charge

Latest News

Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch in effect for the Big Bend and South Georgia
What’s Brewing? Feb. 18, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 18, 2021
What's Brewing? Feb. 18, 2021