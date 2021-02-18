Wakulla County Health Department: Vaccinations are up, COVID cases are down

Wakulla, FL. (WCTV) - Wakulla County has surpassed 3,000 vaccinations, ranking at number one in the state for vaccinating more people in the 65 and older population.

“We’ve vaccinated about 65%,” said Tonya Hobby, they Assistant Administrator of the health department.

Thursday they department held a small clinic administering about 75 doses of the Moderna vaccine to those receiving their first dose. Hobby said since January they’ve seen steady numbers of people in the community registering.

According to Hobby, the response from the community is also starting to reflect COVID case numbers, however, those who do not qualify for the vaccine yet are still causing some concerns.

“I definitely can see where our cases have slowed down. We’re still struggling with the younger population but we’re not vaccinating them yet,” said Hobby.

Now that the county has transitioned to online registration, the hope is that it’ll be easier for people to make an appointment, and that the eligible population will continue doing so.

One Tallahassee resident that traveled to Wakulla for his first dose said it was a quick and painless experience.

“It’s a great experience here in Wakulla County, oh my gosh, they people. I didn’t even feel the injection. I said well let me know when I can quit wincing in pain, let me know when it’s over. Oh, it’s finished. I said oh okay. So yeah, you know this has been a great experience down here,” said Joe Godfrey.

Back in December, Godfrey said he tested positive for COVID, an experience he won’t forget.

“I felt like I was burning up with fever, but my fever was more or less low grade than what I felt. There were two days where I only got out of bed to take care of my dog Sarah,” he said, encouraging others to also get their vaccine if it means not getting COVID.

The health department vaccinates twice a week when doses allow. Hobby said they receive a shipment weekly of about 500 doses. For those getting their first dose, an appointment should be scheduled on a Thursday. Second doses are administered on Fridays.

Information on how to register for an appointment can be found on the Florida vaccine website, here.

