Wednesday afternoon traffic crash in Suwannee County kills 19-year-old man

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUWANEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Wednesday afternoon vehicle crash in Suwannee County has left one 19-year-old dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 4:15 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling east 286th Terrace while a second vehicle, another pickup truck, was traveling south on 39th Drive.

The two vehicles collided within the intersection of the two roadways.

According to FHP, the driver of the second vehicle, a 19-year-old Lake City man, was pronounced deceased on scene.

FHP says that the crash is still under investigation.

