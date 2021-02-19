City of Tallahassee linemen travel to Louisiana to aid in electricity restoration amid winter storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee linemen, alongside Florida Public Power, made the trip to assist local linemen in Louisiana while thousands of residents have been left without electricity due to a powerful winter storm.

“Neither rain nor sleet nor snow will stop our crews from providing mutual aid to communities in need,” the City Tweeted Tuesday.

