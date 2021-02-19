Florida Attorney General calls on Biden Administration to reinstate Operation Talon, aimed at ending sex trafficking

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, alongside attorneys general from 17 other states, wrote a letter in which they urged President Joe Biden to reverse the decision to end a federal enforcement action targeting convicted sex offenders in the country illegally.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s “Operation Talon” is a nationwide operation that focuses on removing illegally present convicted sex offenders from the U.S., according to the release.

In the release, Moody said, “The reversal of a federal enforcement operation created to prevent the molestation, rape and sex trafficking of women, men and children is extremely concerning to me. As Attorney General, not a day goes by where I am not focused on how to end sex trafficking, especially the rape and torture of children—which, as a mother, disgusts me.”

Moody said that this should also disgust President Biden, and because of this, she, along with Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and West Virginia attorney generals are calling on the Biden Administration to “immediately reinstate Operation Talon, to protect vulnerable populations from sexual abuse and help us end the disturbing epidemic of human trafficking in this country.”

The full letter can be read below:

