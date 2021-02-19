Gov. DeSantis proposes election security and transparency legislation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing new legislation to make Florida’s elections more transparent.

“Last November, Florida held the smoothest, most successful election of any state in the country,” DeSantis told reporters. “While we should celebrate this feat, we should not rest on our laurels. Today, we are taking action to ensure that Florida remains a leader on key issues regarding our electoral process, such as ballot integrity, public access to election information, transparency of election reporting and more. By strengthening these election integrity protections, we will ensure that our elections remain secure and transparent, and that Florida’s electoral process remains a blueprint for other states to follow.”

Below is a list of features of the new measures.

Ballot Integrity

Address the use of ballot drop boxes.

Address ballot harvesting so that no person may possess ballots other than their own and their immediate family.

No mass mailing of vote-by-mail ballots -- only voters who request a ballot should receive a ballot.

Vote-by-mail requests must be made each election year.

Vote by mail ballot signatures must match the most recent signature on file.

Transparency in the Elections Process

Political parties and candidates cannot be shut out from observing the signature matching process.

Supervisors of elections must post over-vote ballots to be considered by the canvassing board on their website before the canvassing board meets.

Prohibits counties from receiving grants from private third-party organizations for “get out the vote” initiatives.

Transparency in Elections Reporting

Requires real-time reporting of voter turnout data at the precinct level.

Supervisors of elections must report how many ballots have been requested, how many have been received, and how many are left to be counted.

