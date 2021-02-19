Gov. Kemp announces $552M Georgia Rental Assistance Program

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that the State of Georgia has received more than $552 million in stimulus funds through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Congress appropriated $25 billion to provide relief to landlords and tenants who are behind on rent and utility payments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The effects of COVID-19 have hit many Georgians hard financially,” Kemp said. “In addition to protecting lives, we have to protect livelihoods so that Georgians can continue to have economic opportunity. I am pleased to be able to provide this rental relief to renters and landlords who have been impacted the most.”

The Department of Community Affairs (DCA) will administer the State of Georgia Rental Assistance (GRA) program, which will be subject to US Treasury guidelines (which are still under development).

The payment will be made directly to the landlords and utility providers. Payments generally may not exceed 12 months, but some households may qualify for a total of 15 months under certain circumstances.

In general, households meeting all following criteria will be eligible:

Qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to COVID-19; and

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI), with priority given to 1) households below 50 percent of the AMI, or 2) households with one or more individuals who have been unemployed 90 days or longer at the time of application

The CDC Eviction Moratorium has been extended until March 31, meaning that no one should be evicted solely for non-payment of rent until that date.

You can click here for more information regarding evictions.

DCA said they anticipate launching the public application portal in March, and additional program details will be available soon.

