LCSO arrests man with AK-47 arrested on Blountstown Highway following aggravated assault investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it made an arrest Friday following an aggravated assault investigation.

22-year-old Javaruis Pearson was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm.

According to LCSO, deputies responded to a the 5700 block of Blountstown Highway in reference to someone threatening a person with a firearm.

Upon arrival on scene, deputies learned that Pearson and another person were in a verbal altercation inside of the business.

After threatening the victim and leaving the business, Pearson returned and attempted to enter the business with an AK-47 rifle.

LCSO says surveillance footage shows people physically detaining Pearson, and he fled before deputies arrived on scene.

Upon investigation, deputies learned of a residence where Pearson might be, and Pearson contacted them to state that he wished to speak with deputies about the incident.

Further investigation confirmed Pearson’s involvement in the incident, and Pearson confirmed that he had retrieved the rifle from his vehicle, but did not intent on shooting the victim.

Evidence from the residence was seized, including an AK-style rifle and a magazine containing 14 live ammunition rounds, LCSO says.

Pearson was transported to the Leon county Jail.

