LCSO still searching for men involved in Water Works Car Wash property damage incident

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for two men who damaged an ice maker at Water Works Car Wash on Apalachee Parkway.(LCSO)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for two men who damaged an ice maker at Water Works Car Wash on Apalachee Parkway.

The incident happened on Nov. 30 of 2020.

According to LCSO, the men damaged the machine and stole approximately $65 in coins.

Surveillance footage was able to capture photos of the men and the vehicle they had with them.

Surveillance footage was able to capture photos of the men and the vehicle they had with them.(LCSO)

The PT cruiser has a purple “LOVE” decal on the driver’s side of the rear windshield.

The PT cruiser has a purple “LOVE” decal on the driver’s side of the rear windshield.(LCSO)

If you know them, or have any information, LCSO asks that you call Detective Turner at (850) 606-3300, or to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).

