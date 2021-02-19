Advertisement

Local shops prepare for first sidewalk sale of the year

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, GA. (WCTV) - It’s been about a year since the last sidewalk sale event took place, occurring just before the pandemic hit in March. However, now the semi-annual sale is back.

For some businesses like La Robe Boutique the event was a huge success last year. Store manager Tiffany Salmons said the event always brings out lots of people from the community and surrounding areas just curious to see everything on display.

She said it was a little disappointing when the fall sale was cancelled, but she’s looking forward to seeing anxious shoppers come February 20.

“It’s hard to keep up with everybody but we see lots of familiar faces and then we love all the new people that come out just because of word of mouth or they’ve heard about it, seen it somewhere and they just wanted to come and check it out,” said Salmons.

The Mainstreet and special events manager Christy Owens said that the one-day sale is known for bringing out thousands of people, a possibility that she does not want to prevent others from coming.

“We have hand washing stations throughout our downtown. We’ve recently added a large number of tables and charges so there are places for you to get away from the crowd and to be safe,” said Owens.

The event starts at ten Saturday morning. Sales racks and other tables of merchandise will be presented outside on the sidewalk, but Salmons said shopping inside will also be permitted. Customers are encouraged to wear masks.

