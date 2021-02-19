Shrimp Po’ Boy Tacos

INGREDIENTS

8 flour tortillas

1 small avocado

1 Tablespoon lime juice

Shredded lettuce

1 small tomato, diced

½ cup corn meal

½ cup flour

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

oil

1-pound uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined

SAUCE INGREDIENTS

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 Tablespoons seafood cocktail sauce

¼ teaspoon hot sauce

METHOD

Combine the mayonnaise, cocktail sauce and hot sauce then set aside.

Mash the avocado with lime juice until combined and set aside.

Heat the oil in a pan on the stove.

Combine the cornmeal, flour, salt, and pepper. Lightly flour the uncooked shrimp in the flour mixture. Cook until done.

Spread the mashed avocado onto the flour tortilla. Place the cooked shrimp on top of the avocado and drizzle with the mayonnaise sauce. Top with lettuce and tomatoes. Serve and enjoy!

