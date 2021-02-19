Advertisement

Tallahassee resident Daniel Baker indicted for inciting violence at Florida Capitol Building

US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help from the Tallahassee Police Department and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee resident Daniel Baker has been indicted for inciting violence at the Florida Capitol Building in January, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida.

Baker was arrested by FBI agents on Jan. 15 after he issued a “Call to Arms” for like-minded people to violently confront protestors at the Florida Capitol Building in the wake of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The indictment decision came Thursday evening. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Baker with two counts of transmitting a communication in interstate commerce containing a threat to kidnap or injure.

He specifically called for others to join him in encircling any protestors and confining them at the state Capitol complex using firearms.

“At a time of widespread alarm and turmoil in our nation, and at state capitals in particular, Baker’s actions clearly posed a threat to public order,” Keefe said in the release. “Though some media descriptions cast Baker in a sympathetic light, the indictment alleges that he sought to physically stop the expression of political views different than his own, potentially through armed violence. This office and our law enforcement partners are committed to protecting public safety no matter where the threat comes from, and we are confident Baker’s actions will be properly dealt with through the judicial process.”

On Jan. 25, United States Magistrate Judge Michael J. Frank ordered Baker detained pending trial to assure the safety of the community.

Baker’s next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

FBI Jacksonville released the following statement following Baker’s indictment:

FBI Jacksonville released this statement following Baker’s indictment.
FBI Jacksonville released this statement following Baker’s indictment.(FBI Jacksonville)

The full indictment can be read below:

