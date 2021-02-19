Advertisement

Tallahassee Utilities requesting to resume utility disconnections

Tallahassee Utilities
Tallahassee Utilities
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Utilities is asking the City Commission to resume utility disconnections by the end of March. This coming after the U.S. Treasury gave Leon County $8.9 million for rent and utility assistance. Those who qualify for the assistance can receive up to a year of help in paying utility debt.

Tallahassee Utilities hope resuming disconnections at the same time as aid is made available will help customers pay off debt.

“The timing of this is so that we can transition our customers and give them the ability to go to the county and go to other locations to get assistance, and we can help them so we can bridge from what that debt is to where they can move forward without any financial hardship.” James Barnes, Chief Customer Officer, City of Tallahassee.

The City Commission will vote on restarting disconnections for non-payment at the meeting this upcoming Wednesday.

