Advertisement

Thomas County Sheriff’s Office asking public for help identifying suspect who robbed Aden’s Mini Mart

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who...
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who burglarized Aden’s Mini Mart in Meigs early Thursday morning.(Thomas County Sheriff’s Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who burglarized Aden’s Mini Mart in Meigs early Thursday morning.

The burglary happened around 1:50 a.m.

Surveillance footage of the burglary, which can be watched here, showed the suspect tearing through shelves at the mini mart and pouring stolen items onto what appears to be a sheet.

After filling up the sheet, the suspect secured it and left the mini mart.

A cash reward for identifying the subject is being offered by TCSO.

If you are able to identify the suspect, TCSO asks that you contact its Criminal Investigations department at (229)225-3315.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wednesday afternoon vehicle crash in Suwanee County has left one 19-year-old dead, according...
Wednesday afternoon traffic crash in Suwannee County kills 19-year-old man
DeSantis Vaccine
‘We are not turning back:’ Gov. DeSantis calls CDC guidelines to opening schools a ‘disgrace’
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for aggravated domestic...
LCSO searching for man wanted for aggravated domestic battery with deadly weapon
Georgia State Patrol arrested Regzine Powell, 25, in connection to the crash. She was taken to...
UPDATE: Driver who hit 6-year-old Bainbridge boy on bicycle arrested, BPS says
Izzy has another birthday wish granted: a llama birthday party.
Franklin County community grants another wish of 13-year-old cancer patient: a llama birthday party

Latest News

US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help...
Tallahassee resident Daniel Baker indicted for inciting violence at Florida Capitol Building
The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested two men following a drug investigation in...
Tallahassee Police Department arrests 2 men following drug bust
Tallahassee linemen, alongside Florida Public Power, made the trip to assist local linemen in...
City of Tallahassee linemen travel to Louisiana to aid in electricity restoration amid winter storm
Heavy rain across South Georgia is causing river and creek level concerns for some.
Heavy rain causing river level concerns for South Georgia