Thomas County Sheriff’s Office asking public for help identifying suspect who robbed Aden’s Mini Mart

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who burglarized Aden’s Mini Mart in Meigs early Thursday morning.

The burglary happened around 1:50 a.m.

Surveillance footage of the burglary, which can be watched here, showed the suspect tearing through shelves at the mini mart and pouring stolen items onto what appears to be a sheet.

After filling up the sheet, the suspect secured it and left the mini mart.

A cash reward for identifying the subject is being offered by TCSO.

If you are able to identify the suspect, TCSO asks that you contact its Criminal Investigations department at (229)225-3315.

