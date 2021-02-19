Thomas County Sheriff’s Office asking public for help identifying suspect who robbed Aden’s Mini Mart
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who burglarized Aden’s Mini Mart in Meigs early Thursday morning.
The burglary happened around 1:50 a.m.
Surveillance footage of the burglary, which can be watched here, showed the suspect tearing through shelves at the mini mart and pouring stolen items onto what appears to be a sheet.
After filling up the sheet, the suspect secured it and left the mini mart.
A cash reward for identifying the subject is being offered by TCSO.
If you are able to identify the suspect, TCSO asks that you contact its Criminal Investigations department at (229)225-3315.
