Thomasville Police Department detective named Top Forensic Examiner by U.S. Secret Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Thomasville Police Department detective has been named the Top Forensic Examiner by the United States Secret Service.

TPD Detective Lisa Maxwell was recently honored by the United States Secret Service for 2019.

According to TPD, the annual recognition is awarded to the top 50 digital forensic expert examiners in the nation.

“It is my honor to receive this recognition from the Secret Service for my digital forensics efforts throughout the 2019-2020 calendar year,” said Maxwell in the press release. “I am humbled to receive this honor for the third time, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to serve our region in this specialized fashion.”

Maxwell has been with TPD since 1999 and joined the USSS task force in 2013. In her role, she covers Southwest Georgia

During the 2019-20-year, Detective Maxwell was number 12 in the country in terms of the number of devices and data she processed, according to TPD.

Maxwell has assisted in cases involving the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

