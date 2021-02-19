Advertisement

Weather delays COVID-19 vaccine shipments to South Ga.

DPH SHD drive-thru covid site
DPH SHD drive-thru covid site(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Winter weather across the country is impacting shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to Georgia.

Shot manufacturers held back the ones expected this week, according to the Department of Public Health.

South Health District is one of the departments that winter storms are affecting.

Health officials say they have enough vaccines throughout the 10 counties to cover all appointments this week and next week.

They say they’re receiving delay updates and estimated arrival times.

“We have actually started back scheduling first doses, we have enough supply on hand now that we can start back doing that,” said Courtney Sheeley, Director of Communications for the South Health District.

Their main priority right now is contacting everyone they had to cancel before, or anyone on the waiting list.

Until they get more supply on hand, first doses will be given at the clinic.

Sheeley tells me local weather has also affected their drive-thru distribution site for second doses this week.

Knowing the forecast ahead of time, some appointments were rescheduled.

Sheeley wants to remind everyone to not let your guard down, continue to follow the safety precautions.

Those who qualify can call to make an appointment at (844) 955-1499.

