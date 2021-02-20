Advertisement

AG Commissioner Nikki Fried deploying Florida Forest Service personnel to Texas to aid in winter storm help

Friday, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried authorized the deployment of 30 Florida Forest Service personnel to the state of Texas amid catastrophic winter storms in the state, according to a press release.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried authorized the deployment of 30 Florida Forest Service personnel to the state of Texas amid catastrophic winter storms in the state, according to a press release.

Currently, The FFS Green Incident Management Team is mobilizing and will deploy Saturday morning to the Randolph Air Force Base Auxiliary east of San Antonio, Texas. Crews will be deployed for 15 days.

Thursday evening, the Texas Division of Emergency Management requested assistance from the Florida Division of Emergency Management to manage a large Resource Staging Area.

The crew will support a 24-hour operation at the RSA that will supply generators, blankets, water, Meals Ready to Eat alongside other supplies.

Designated locations throughout will be opened for citizens to visit and pick up essential items.

“My heart goes out to the citizens of Texas who are suffering through life-threatening sub-zero temperatures, power outages, severely iced roads, and other emergencies. I am pleased to authorize the deployment of our Green Incident Management Team, composed of our hardworking Florida Forest Service personnel,” said Com Fried in the release. “Whether wildfires, hurricanes, or other severe weather situations, our Florida Forest Service team is experienced in helping communities recover and rebuild following disaster. I wish them godspeed on their journey to Texas.”

