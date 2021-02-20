Air Force Jet that crashed near Montgomery airport was headed to Tallahassee
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday evening, a T-38 trainer aircraft that was headed to Tallahassee crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, the U.S. Air Force said.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m.
The condition of the pilots is unknown at this time, according to Columbus Air Force Base.
A safety investigation board will convene to investigate the accident.
