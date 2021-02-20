Air Force Jet that crashed near Montgomery airport was headed to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday evening, a T-38 trainer aircraft that was headed to Tallahassee crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, the U.S. Air Force said.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m.

The condition of the pilots is unknown at this time, according to Columbus Air Force Base.

A safety investigation board will convene to investigate the accident.

