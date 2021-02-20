Advertisement

Air Force Jet that crashed near Montgomery airport was headed to Tallahassee

Friday evening, a T-38 trainer aircraft that was headed to Tallahassee crashed near Montgomery...
Friday evening, a T-38 trainer aircraft that was headed to Tallahassee crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, the U.S. Air Force said.(WSFA)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday evening, a T-38 trainer aircraft that was headed to Tallahassee crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, the U.S. Air Force said.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m.

The condition of the pilots is unknown at this time, according to Columbus Air Force Base.

A safety investigation board will convene to investigate the accident.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help...
Tallahassee resident Daniel Baker indicted for inciting violence at Florida Capitol Building
Georgia State Patrol arrested Regzine Powell, 25, in connection to the crash. She was taken to...
UPDATE: Driver who hit 6-year-old Bainbridge boy on bicycle arrested, BPS says
Izzy has another birthday wish granted: a llama birthday party.
Franklin County community grants another wish of 13-year-old cancer patient: a llama birthday party
Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch in effect for the Big Bend and South Georgia
The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested two men following a drug investigation in...
Tallahassee Police Department arrests 2 men following drug bust

Latest News

In March, Tallahassee Community College will be hosting its 6th annual Cleaver and Cork event...
TCC’s Cleaver and Cork bringing world-renowned chef Geoffrey Zakarian to Tallahassee next month
Friday, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried authorized the deployment of 30 Florida...
AG Commissioner Nikki Fried deploying Florida Forest Service personnel to Texas to aid in winter storm help
Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida flags will fly at half-staff to...
Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer criticizes DeSantis’ order to lower state flags to honor Rush Limbaugh
We’ve learned how Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson feels about a complaint filed against him.
Valdosta Mayor responds to ethics complaint filed against him