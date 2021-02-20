Advertisement

Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, travelers wear face coverings as they queue...
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, travelers wear face coverings as they queue up at the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, in Denver. Major U.S. airlines say they will ask passengers on flights to the United States for information that public health officials could use for COVID-19 contact tracing. The trade group Airlines for America said Friday, Feb. 19, that the carriers will turn over the information to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. airline industry is pledging to expand the practice of asking passengers on flights to the United States for information that public health officials could use for contact tracing during the pandemic.

An industry trade group said Friday that the carriers would turn over the information to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which could use it to contact passengers who might be exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19.

Delta and United have been doing that since December. On Friday, an industry trade group said that American, Southwest, Alaska, JetBlue and Hawaiian will also ask passengers to make their names, phone numbers, email and physical addresses available to the CDC.

The airlines had long resisted government efforts to require them to gather passenger information and provide it to health agencies. They said they don’t have the information on passengers who buy tickets from other sellers such as online travel agencies. They also argued that gathering the information and making it immediately available to the government would be time-consuming and require costly upgrades to computer systems.

The CEO of trade group Airlines for America, Nicholas Calio, said carriers hope that their offer of voluntary information gathering, along with testing of passengers entering the U.S., will lead the government to lift restrictions on international travel.

Although the requests are only voluntary, United Airlines said Friday that since December most of its international customers have provided contact details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help...
Tallahassee resident Daniel Baker indicted for inciting violence at Florida Capitol Building
Georgia State Patrol arrested Regzine Powell, 25, in connection to the crash. She was taken to...
UPDATE: Driver who hit 6-year-old Bainbridge boy on bicycle arrested, BPS says
Izzy has another birthday wish granted: a llama birthday party.
Franklin County community grants another wish of 13-year-old cancer patient: a llama birthday party
Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch in effect for the Big Bend and South Georgia
The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested two men following a drug investigation in...
Tallahassee Police Department arrests 2 men following drug bust

Latest News

First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Florida governor: Flags will be at half-staff for Limbaugh
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a theft at Target located on...
LCSO trying to identify suspect who robbed Target on Bradfordville Road
We’ve learned how Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson feels about a complaint filed against him.
Valdosta Mayor responds to ethics complaint filed against him
24-year-old Stephen James Monroe II was found to be in violation of Florida Statute 827.071(5)...
Monticello man arrested on 5 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material