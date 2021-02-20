Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Feb. 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a cold start to the weekend in the Big Bend and South Georgia with many locations in the 30s as of 8 a.m. Saturday. The sunshine will help to bring those temperatures into the mid 50s in most locations by noon and reach the lower to mid 60s for the high. The sunshine will stick around for all of Saturday with a northerly breeze.

Temperatures Sunday morning will once again hit the lower to mid 30s for inland locations. The sky Sunday will become sunny to mostly sunny late in the day with a high closer to 70. With a wind shift from the north to the east Sunday, moisture will slowly work its way back into the area along with a few more clouds. The cloud coverage will increase Sunday night with a slight chance of a shower.

A trough of low pressure aloft that was over northern California Saturday morning is forecast to dig into New Mexico and Texas Sunday and become more elongated. The lift associated with the trough will develop a surface low over the Great Lakes and a cold front across the Midwest on Sunday, and make its way eastward Sunday into Monday. The front and additional moisture will increase rain chances Monday. The high Monday will reach the upper 60s with a 50-50 chance of rain.

The cold front will pass Monday into Monday night, and bring high pressure at the surface behind the front. The high will bring a colder airmass and drier weather once again to the region. The low Tuesday morning will be in the lower 40s and near 40 Wednesday morning. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 60s and mid 70s, respectively, with a sunny sky.

We’ll see more clouds Thursday with a morning low in the 40s and highs in the 70s. Guidance models were hinting at another storm system to enter the South on Friday, but differ on details and timing. For now, rain chances are at 30% for Friday with a morning low in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

