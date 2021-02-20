Cooking with Will - Beef Curry
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV chef Will Ward joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate his recipe for Beef Curry.
Ingredients
- 1-2 lbs Beef, cubed
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup red wine
- 1 Bay Leaf
- 1 stick butter
- 1 tsp. ground Cumin
- 1/2 tsp. ground cardamom
- 1/4 tsp. ground clove
- 2 tsp ground coriander
- 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
- t tbsp. turmeric
- 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1 Onion (chopped)
- 1 cup Carrots, finely grated
- 1 large Apple, finely grated
- 3 cloves of Garlic, chopped
- 1/2 tsp.Ginger, finely grated
- 1/2 cup Beef broth
- 1 package instant Coffee or 1 tablespoon of coffee gorunds
- 1 square Chocolate (dark)
- 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 single serving container of yogurt (plain)
- 1/4 cup of honey
Directions
- 1. Rub the meat with the salt and pepper
- 2. Heat oil in a frying pan and fry the beef until lightly browned on the outside, it will cook fully later
- 3. Add water, red wine, 1/4 cup of the broth and the bay leaf, cover the pan and simmer while you make everything else
- 4. In a separate pan (either a frying pan or a wok), Fry the onions until browned and caramelized
- 5. Add the apples, and carrots and fry while you make the rux
- 6. In a smaller pan melt the butter until fully liquid
- 7. add the spices and flour, stir until a thick paste forms and let cook for 5 minutes on medium heat.
- 8. pour the vegetables and the rux into the broth
- 9. let cook for 10 minutes (if using the ground coffee now is the time to add it in a spice bag or metal tea leaf holder)
- 10. After 10 minutes add salt, coffee (if using instant) chocolate, Worcestershire sauce, yogurt, and honey. (if using the ground coffee remove it now) Stir to combine and cook until it hits the desired thickness.
- 11. Sever immediately over rice or let sit in the fridge overnight and re heat
