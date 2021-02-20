Cooking with Will - Beef Curry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV chef Will Ward joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate his recipe for Beef Curry.

Ingredients

Directions

1. Rub the meat with the salt and pepper

2. Heat oil in a frying pan and fry the beef until lightly browned on the outside, it will cook fully later

3. Add water, red wine, 1/4 cup of the broth and the bay leaf, cover the pan and simmer while you make everything else

4. In a separate pan (either a frying pan or a wok), Fry the onions until browned and caramelized

5. Add the apples, and carrots and fry while you make the rux

6. In a smaller pan melt the butter until fully liquid

7. add the spices and flour, stir until a thick paste forms and let cook for 5 minutes on medium heat.

8. pour the vegetables and the rux into the broth

9. let cook for 10 minutes (if using the ground coffee now is the time to add it in a spice bag or metal tea leaf holder)

10. After 10 minutes add salt, coffee (if using instant) chocolate, Worcestershire sauce, yogurt, and honey. (if using the ground coffee remove it now) Stir to combine and cook until it hits the desired thickness.