DOH Leon: No new cases of UK COVID-19 variant found in Leon County, number of virus-related hospitalizations have decreased

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health - Leon has provided an update on COVID-19 cases, vaccine distribution and more in the county as of Feb. 19.

DOH - Leon says that currently, more than 14,100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been have been distributed through the department, and 38,487 people have been vaccinated while 22,606 individuals have fully completed their vaccination series against COVID-19.

Winter storms that have struck much of the country have not impacted vaccine clinics scheduled this past week week.

Additionally, DOH - Leon seeing most of the major metrics used to measure the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact going down, and COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined.

This past week, only a slight increase in the COVID-19 test positivity rate has occurred, bringing that rate to 4.48%, according to DOH - Leon.

The total number of Leon County residents who have died from the virus has increased to 269.

DOH - Leon reported that there have been no new confirmed cases of the UK COVID-19 variant in Leon County, making the total cases of the B.1.1.7 variant stand at three.

