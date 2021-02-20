Advertisement

DOH Leon: No new cases of UK COVID-19 variant found in Leon County, number of virus-related hospitalizations have decreased

The Florida Department of Health is no longer publishing the number of people who are overdue...
The Florida Department of Health is no longer publishing the number of people who are overdue for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Department told us the number was causing confusion, but some state lawmakers argue the move is yet another example of a lack of transparency.(WCJB File)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health - Leon has provided an update on COVID-19 cases, vaccine distribution and more in the county as of Feb. 19.

DOH - Leon says that currently, more than 14,100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been have been distributed through the department, and 38,487 people have been vaccinated while 22,606 individuals have fully completed their vaccination series against COVID-19.

Winter storms that have struck much of the country have not impacted vaccine clinics scheduled this past week week.

Additionally, DOH - Leon seeing most of the major metrics used to measure the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact going down, and COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined.

This past week, only a slight increase in the COVID-19 test positivity rate has occurred, bringing that rate to 4.48%, according to DOH - Leon.

The total number of Leon County residents who have died from the virus has increased to 269.

DOH - Leon reported that there have been no new confirmed cases of the UK COVID-19 variant in Leon County, making the total cases of the B.1.1.7 variant stand at three.

