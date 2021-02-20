FAMU’s Dr. Robinson receives second dose of COVID vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University’s president, Dr. Larry Robinson, rolled up his sleeve Friday to receive his second and final dose the Moderna vaccine.

He is one of many FAMU faculty and staff getting their protection against the coronavirus.

Dr. Robinson tells WCTV he felt great after getting his second dose and even joked that he feels a part of an exclusive club.

He received his shot at FAMU’s Al Lawson Center which will turn into FAMU’s COVID vaccination site next week.

Dr. Robinson hopes getting the shot publicly will convince people who are still on the fence to follow his example.

“I hope this helps to inspire others to do this as well, knowing that it’s safe and also knowing that very, very soon it will be available to them right here on the campus of Florida A & M University, so I’m feeling really good today,” he said.

He adds that the pandemic is not over, and we should continue practicing all safety precautions.

FAMU is scheduled to begin vaccinating seniors at the Lawson Center on Thursday, Feb. 25.

