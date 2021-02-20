FSU anthropology professor receives grant from National Park Service to excavate possible site of Apalachee revolt

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida State University anthropology professor has received a grant from the National Park Service to investigate a local site that may hold clues to a 17th-century revolt by the Apalachee Indian Nation against Spanish missionaries.

According to the press release, Associate Professor of Anthropology, Tanya Peres, has received a $207,000 grant from the NPS’ American Battlefield Protection Program to conduct field work on a local property where artifacts consistent with Spanish missions of the 1600s were unearthed. The Apalachee revolted against the Spanish in 1647, but archaeologists have never been able to pinpoint the exact location of the revolt.

According to the school, a Tallahassee resident came across the artifacts on his property and reached out to FSU’s Department of Anthropology, where he met Peres, an expert on the southeastern United States,

Peres and her students have already conducted some sensing of the property, but the NPS grant will allow her to begin excavating the land. This summer, Peres and her students will return to the site to begin the excavation.

Additionally, existing research on the revolt suggests it was an unexpected ambush on the community that was busy celebrating the feast of San Antonio. If so, the site may have preserved information about the day-to-day activities at the site.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.