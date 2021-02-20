Advertisement

FSUPD: death of man found at FSU fraternity house ruled accidental

By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Florida State University Police announced that the June death of a man found at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house was ruled accidental.

On June 24 of 2020, FSUPD responded to the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house, located at the 400 block of College Avenue after receiving a report of a deceased man lying on the ground on the west side of the building.

The deceased was identified as Samuel Stone and was found by a City of Tallahassee worker who called the Consolidated Dispatch Agency after discovering the body.

Months of investigation was done to rule out foul play, which was not suspected.

FSUPD investigators concluded that Stone climbed onto the roof of the fraternity house and slipped while trying to gain access to a separate room within the house which was found to be locked from the inside.

While attempting to gain access, Stone slipped and fell from the roof, striking his head on a ledge during the fall before landing on the concrete at ground level, where he succumbed to his injuries.

