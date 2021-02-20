Advertisement

Home delivery of alcohol approved in Tifton

By Bobby Poitevint | WALB
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Tifton, you’ll likely be able to get your favorite alcoholic beverage delivered to your door.

City leaders have now approved an ordinance allowing home delivery of alcohol.

They made the choice during Monday night’s regularly scheduled council meeting.

State law already allows for some vendors to make home deliveries, but it’s up to the city if they want to participate, prohibit, regulate and allow it.

The city clerk’s office said the state has some tight restrictions on alcohol delivery, including training for the vendors and ID requirements.

The ordinance passed with a unanimous vote.

Below is a copy of the ordinance.

