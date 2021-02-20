LCSO searching for woman who stole items from Target on Bradfordville Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a woman who stole items from Target on Bradfordville Road.

According to LSCO, the incident happened on Jan. 26.

The woman took items and then left the store without paying for them, LCSO says.

If you have any information on this person’s identity or this incident, LCSO is asking that you contact Detective Barnes at (850) 556-7938 or email at barnesd@leoncountyfl.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward, call Big Bend Crime Stopper at 850-574-TIPS (8477).

