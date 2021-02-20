LCSO trying to identify suspect who robbed Target on Bradfordville Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a theft that occurred on Feb. 1 at Target located on Bradfordville Road.

According to LCSO, a man took Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus and left the store without paying.

This is the second theft case at this Target location that LCSO is currently investigating.

LCSO is asking the public for help identifying the man, picture below.

If you have any information on this person’s identity or this incident, LCSO is asking that you contact Detective Barnes at (850) 556-7938 or email at barnesd@leoncountyfl.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward, call Big Bend Crime Stopper at 850-574-TIPS (8477).

