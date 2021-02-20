Local author hosts virtual Black History Month read-in for Leon County elementary schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, volunteers brought virtual fun to one Tallahassee classroom through a Black History Month read-in.

Honorees from the Tallahassee Community College African American History calendar lended their time to a few Leon County elementary schools.

They all shared the story of “I am Great,” a book dedicated to reminding students that no matter what life throws at them, they’ll always be great.

“We have to search for that greatness, sometimes, a little harder than other days, but we have so many great African Americans that are doing so much that when we talk about black history, it’s bigger than Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, Maya Angelou, it’s bigger than that,” said Shatoya Mitchel, author of “I am Great.”

The read-in is part of a Black History Month festival organized by the local Black History Alliance.

More events are scheduled throughout the month.

