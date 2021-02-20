Advertisement

Local author hosts virtual Black History Month read-in for Leon County elementary schools

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, volunteers brought virtual fun to one Tallahassee classroom through a Black History Month read-in.

Honorees from the Tallahassee Community College African American History calendar lended their time to a few Leon County elementary schools.

They all shared the story of “I am Great,” a book dedicated to reminding students that no matter what life throws at them, they’ll always be great.

“We have to search for that greatness, sometimes, a little harder than other days, but we have so many great African Americans that are doing so much that when we talk about black history, it’s bigger than Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, Maya Angelou, it’s bigger than that,” said Shatoya Mitchel, author of “I am Great.”

The read-in is part of a Black History Month festival organized by the local Black History Alliance.

More events are scheduled throughout the month.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help...
Tallahassee resident Daniel Baker indicted for inciting violence at Florida Capitol Building
Georgia State Patrol arrested Regzine Powell, 25, in connection to the crash. She was taken to...
UPDATE: Driver who hit 6-year-old Bainbridge boy on bicycle arrested, BPS says
Izzy has another birthday wish granted: a llama birthday party.
Franklin County community grants another wish of 13-year-old cancer patient: a llama birthday party
Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch in effect for the Big Bend and South Georgia
The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested two men following a drug investigation in...
Tallahassee Police Department arrests 2 men following drug bust

Latest News

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a theft at Target located on...
LCSO trying to identify suspect who robbed Target on Bradfordville Road
We’ve learned how Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson feels about a complaint filed against him.
Valdosta Mayor responds to ethics complaint filed against him
24-year-old Stephen James Monroe II was found to be in violation of Florida Statute 827.071(5)...
Monticello man arrested on 5 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material
Contending the state needs to strengthen election integrity, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday...
DeSantis pushes for election changes
Voting
Tallahassee League of Women Voters raises objections over potential Florida election changes