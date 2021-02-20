Lowndes County Schools: 8 isolated due to positive COVID-19 test results

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Lowndes County Schools says that for the week of Feb. 12-18., five students and three employees have been isolated due to positive COVID-19 test results.

According to LCS, 78 students have been quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus. 56 of these students were possibly exposed in the community while 22 were possibly exposed at their school.

11 employees have been quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus this week. All of them were possibly in the community, not at their respective schools.

