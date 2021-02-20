Advertisement

Marion County couple is among the six Oath Keepers arrested following Capitol riot

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Federal prosecutors announced six people affiliated with the Oath Keepers, including a couple from Dunnellon, were arrested for their suspected roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Husband and wife Kelly Meggs, 52, and Connie Meggs, 59, of Dunnellon, are named as co-conspirators in the case. They face a variety of charges including aiding and abetting, conspiracy, destruction of government property, and obstruction of justice.

According to the Kelly Meggs is the self-described leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers.

In late December, the indictment alleges, Meggs wrote in a Facebook message, “Trump said It’s gonna be wild!!!!!!! It’s gonna be wild!!!!!!! He wants us to make it WILD that’s what he’s saying. He called us all to the Capitol and wants us to make it wild!!! Sir Yes Sir!!! Gentlemen we are heading to DC pack your s***!!” He went on to state, “[W]e will have at least 50-100 OK there.”

In addition, authorities arrested Graydon Young, 54, Laura Steele, 52, Sandra Ruth Parker, 62, and Bennie Alvin Parker, 70 this week.

Prosecutors argue the Oath Keepers conspired to storm the capitol and obstruct congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote. In the criminal complaint, they include images and videos that show members wearing tactical equipment moving through the crowds in an organized formation. Authorities first tied the Meggs to a phone number obtained from another Oathkeeper. Then using photos from the riot and Kelly Meggs’ Facebook posts, the couple was further identified.

The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the Oath Keppers as follows.

“The Oath Keepers, which claims tens of thousands of present and former law enforcement officials and military veterans as members, is one of the largest radical antigovernment groups in the U.S. today. While it claims only to be defending the Constitution, the entire organization is based on a set of baseless conspiracy theories about the federal government working to destroy the liberties of Americans.”

