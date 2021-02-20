Monticello man arrested on 5 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Monticello man on five counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

24-year-old Stephen James Monroe II was found to be in violation of Florida Statute 827.071(5) and was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on $10,000 bond.

FDLE says the investigation began with a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an internet user uploading child sexual abuse material to an online account.

FDLE agents conducted a search warrant at Monroe’s residence, and forensic examinations of Monroe’s computer devices uncovered evidence of videos featuring children as young as eight years old being sexually exploited.

The investigation showed that Monroe was also live chatting with juveniles on Omegle.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If you have information that may be relevant to this case, FDLE is asking that you call (850) 410-7645.

