New wastewater system infrastructure coming to Cairo

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - Georgia Senator Dean Burke (R – Bainbridge) and State Representative Darlene Taylor (R – Thomasville) have announced that the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority has approved a $800,000 loan through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund for the city of Cairo.

CWSFR, a federally-funded program, offers loans for wastewater infrastructure and pollution prevention projects. The loan will be used for improving the wastewater system infrastructure in the city.

In the press release, Sen. Burke said that “The CWSRF loan will go a long way towards meeting the needs of our community and paving the way for environmental responsibility.”

Sen. Burke noted that inadequate wastewater service has the potential to prevent commercial, school and residential development while also posing a serious risk to the environment and public health.

“It will benefit the entire community and will be instrumental in future development. The timing could not have been better as it goes along with the city’s development plans. Many thanks to all of those involved in securing this award,” added Rep. Taylor.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.