Figgers Wireless postpones “Get Connected” initiative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Figgers Wireless announced their “Get Connected” initiative has been postponed potentially indefinitely.

The decision being made after Figgers Wireless says the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners did not pay the first three months of service before February 20, 2021.

However, Chief Operating Officer for Figgers Communication, Germain Bebe said the initiative is not about the money.

“It was about Figgers Wireless offering a service to the citizens of Gadsden County at the request of the BOCC. Since the beginning, the project has been everything but focused on the residents in this community and assisting them with getting through the pandemic unscathed,” said Bebe.

In a press release, Figgers Wireless says the board has tried to undermine the work Figgers Wireless sought out to do in this community-wide Initiative.

“The BOCC has gone out of its way to be an obstacle rather than a bridge, and has remained steadfast at standing in the way of getting residents what they need and deserve. It’s unacceptable, and the people who they represent should know,” said Bebe.

Figgers Communications says it will be holding a press conference Saturday at 10 a.m. located at Tanyard Creek

