Report: COVID-19 vaccine doubts in service members

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - While Americans scramble to get vaccinated, some U.S. service members are refusing or putting off the COVID-19 shot.

Reports state misinformation and safety concerns towards the vaccine may play a role.

“I personally believe that the service member could look at us, yes we are setting an example. I would like to encourage anybody who is on active duty, because you are serving our country, to continue serving our county by getting the vaccine. If you are healthy, you can serve,” said Commander Rodney Pedersen from American Legion Post 13.

Pederson said from what he’s heard in the veteran community, those who have underlying conditions have been more prone to get vaccinated. While some are afraid of the side effects and their effectiveness.

He didn’t want to speak on behalf of active service members and their possible reasoning for refusal.

The Associated Press reports that refusal rates vary depending on a service member’s age, unit, location, or deployment status.

They also report refusal reasoning includes false conspiracy theories, possible side effects, or health concerns.

Moody Air Force Base (WALB)

“For me, I did a lot of research and started to look into it. I personally have had COVID in the past, so I did some research into the vaccine, how it was approved, and the process,” said Major Jessica Colby, Chief of Public Affairs at Moody Air Force Base.

She tells us she got her first dose about a month ago, and due for the second round next week.

She said, for her, there are more risks of what may happen in the long run without the vaccine, than what could happen with it.

Like possibly getting COVID-19 again.

“For me, I think telling other service members, that it is our choice whether we do it or not right now and I think everyone needs to do their research and make the best decision for them and their families. For me again, it was most important to protect me and my kids and my family and those people that I may be around and interact with. It was important for me to protect them and that’s why I chose to get the vaccine,” said Colby.

At Moody Air Force Base, they began vaccinating those who qualify in January.

Applicants should fall under Phase 1A, 1B, or 1 C.

This includes front-line essential workers, military hospitals, active-duty members deploying, beneficiaries 65 and older, and more.

Moody officials couldn’t provide or specify any details on how vaccines are going.

The Associated Press reports commanders are trying to find ways to provide more accurate information to servicemen and the right way to persuade troops to get the shot.

They report those that who are due for imminent deployment are voluntarily getting vaccinated at a higher rate.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.