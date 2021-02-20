Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer criticizes DeSantis’ order to lower state flags to honor Rush Limbaugh

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida flags will fly at half-staff to honor of conservative talk radio host, Rush Limbaugh, who died Wednesday from lung cancer.

In response to this decision, Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer (D-Lighthouse Point) released statement in which he criticized Gov. DeSantis’ actions.

“Lowering the flag of the United States is a high honor reserved for those who have honorably and bravely served our state and our nation,” Sen. Farmer wrote. According to Sen. Farmer, the decision to lower state flags in honor of Limbaugh is a “partisan political tool.”

You can read Sen. Farmer’s full statement below:

Lowering the flag of the United States is a high honor reserved for those who have honorably and bravely served our state and our nation. Unfortunately, Governor DeSantis has now transformed this distinction into a partisan political tool to salute a man who served no other interests than his own and did his best to deeply divide a country along political fault lines.

I condemn the governor’s decision in no uncertain terms. Any move to lower our flag in deference to a man who helped drive the hatred and inflame the prejudices against marginalized groups, people of color, women, and anyone who did not look like him or think like him is wrong, and should be rescinded. This is not who we are. This is not who we want to be.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.