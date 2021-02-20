Advertisement

Tallahassee electric crews facing new challenges while aiding Louisiana linemen amid winter storm

Tallahassee linemen have traveled to Jonesville, LA, to aid in electricity restoration amid...
Tallahassee linemen have traveled to Jonesville, LA, to aid in electricity restoration amid winter storms that have hit the state.(City of Tallahassee)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee linemen have traveled to Jonesville, LA, to aid in electricity restoration amid winter storms that have hit the state. Thousands of Louisiana residents are without electricity currently.

Alongside Florida Public Power, City crews are battling ice accumulation and snow. presenting challenges City linemen are not used to.

“We are proud of their skill, dedication and heart,” the City Tweeted.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help...
Tallahassee resident Daniel Baker indicted for inciting violence at Florida Capitol Building
Tallahassee Utilities is asking the City Commission to resume utility disconnections by the end...
Tallahassee Utilities requesting to resume utility disconnections
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 19, 2021
Two women reportedly went to extremes to get vaccines in Florida.
Police: 2 women dressed as older ladies to try to get second COVID-19 vaccine in Fla.

Latest News

Friday, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Agricultural Law...
FDAC arrests 3 men for gas pump skimming, offers tips for avoiding gas pump fraud
Tallahassee Community College and the Florida Department of Education have partnered to form a...
TCC, FDOE partner for initiative aimed at raising awareness of short-term, tech education programs
While Americans scramble to get vaccinated, some U.S. service members are refusing or putting...
Report: COVID-19 vaccine doubts in service members
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested one man following a traffic stop and...
WCSO conducts traffic stop, finds heroin, pills, drug paraphernalia, over $38,000 in cash
The Florida Department of Health is no longer publishing the number of people who are overdue...
DOH Leon: No new cases of UK COVID-19 variant found in Leon County, number of virus-related hospitalizations have decreased