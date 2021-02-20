Tallahassee electric crews facing new challenges while aiding Louisiana linemen amid winter storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee linemen have traveled to Jonesville, LA, to aid in electricity restoration amid winter storms that have hit the state. Thousands of Louisiana residents are without electricity currently.

Alongside Florida Public Power, City crews are battling ice accumulation and snow. presenting challenges City linemen are not used to.

“We are proud of their skill, dedication and heart,” the City Tweeted.

❄️With more ice accumulation than snow, Jonesville, LA, is offering new challenges to our talented City of Tallahassee Electric crews as they provide mutual aid. We are proud of their skill, dedication and heart.❄️ #TallahasseeProud @flpublicpower #winterstorm2021 pic.twitter.com/MB0UF59z88 — City of Tallahassee (@CityofTLH) February 20, 2021

