Tallahassee League of Women Voters raises objections over potential Florida election changes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s 2020 General Election was widely praised across the country for the lack of hiccups and the quick return of results.

But, today, Florida’s governor said it could be better, revealing a number of changes to Florida’s elections he wants passed into law.

The governor spoke to a West Palm Beach crowd today, trying to walk a fine line between praising the past election while still pointing out what he believes are flaws.

His proposal includes ten changes to the current system. but the most impactful might be his desire for fewer ballot drop boxes in Florida counties, and a requirement to request a mail-in ballot each election year instead of the current system, which allows voters to request mailed ballots for every subsequent election.

While the governor is preaching fairness, the Tallahassee League of Women Voters is raising their objections.

“We want everyone to vote, but we don’t want anyone to cheat, and we want to make sure we strike that appropriate balance, so there are a number of things we’re going to ask the Legislature,” Gov. DeSantis said.

“We believe this a solution in search of a problem, because the governor himself said he believes we had one of the best elections ever,” said TLWV president, Sally Butzin. “And the league believes anything we can do to make voting more accessible is a plus, and anything to make it more difficult is a minus.”

There were no findings of any widespread voter fraud here in Florida or around the country, but the governor is also trying to target third party get out the vote groups.

