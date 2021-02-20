Tallahassee Youth Orchestras making a comeback this Sunday with virtual concert

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, there is a free orchestra concert that will be live-streamed online.

The Tallahassee Youth Orchestras is completely comprised of young musicians from across the region, who travel from as far as Alabama to Tallahassee every Sunday to train in the high-performance program. WCTV’s Katie Kaplan got a sneak peek of the new performance.

“Sometimes, when you play music, it’s really all-absorbing and you don’t really have time to think,” said first violinist Chloe Caldwell, who started playing about 6 years ago. “Music is something that’s never going to go away in my life and I’m never going to stop playing,”

The 16-year-old Chiles High School student had gotten used to practicing for hours on end every week until the pandemic hit.

“It just all got taken away from me,” Caldwell said.

But for the past two months, she and her peers have been back together; a saving grace for many of the young musicians.

“The students were so eager to get back together and create music,” said music director Chris Miller. “We’re going into places a youth orchestra would not necessarily go.”

Miller said the performance, Justice: From Siberia to Alabama, will be a journey through some of the darkest times in history, playing “apiece by Shostakovich written during the Stalin purge where there was a lot of fear,” and some of the most hopeful ones, with the last tune being “This Little Light of Mine,” fronted by local and renowned vocalist Avis Berry.

The performance will send a message of optimistic endurance for those in the program and the world beyond.

“I knew that it would get better at some point, even if we went through some rough patches,” said Caldwell.

Again, the concert is free and will be live-streamed online here.

