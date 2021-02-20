TCC, FDOE partner for initiative aimed at raising awareness of short-term, tech education programs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College and the Florida Department of Education have partnered to form a new workforce education initiative aimed at raising awareness of short-term career and technical education programs.

The new program, called Get There Florida, “highlights the key benefits of the programs available locally in Tallahassee and the surrounding areas” according to the Friday press release.

“As a community college, our ability the pivot quickly to provide in-demand training opportunities is absolutely critical,” said TCC president, Jim Murdaugh, said in the release. “TCC has been able to repackage and deploy more than 50 programs to help those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Students in these programs will be able to get just-in-time training to earn an industry certification and get back to work in as little as 90 days.”

Program offerings are organized into 17 career paths and are geared toward middle school, high school, district technical school and Florida College System students throughout Florida

“Get There accelerates student success, preparing them for their future and ensuring a talented workforce,” said Chancellor of the Florida College System, Kathy Hebda.

At TCC, students can enroll in the following programs:

Business and Entrepreneurship

Welding

Heating, Ventilation, Air conditioning/Refrigeration (HVAC-R)

