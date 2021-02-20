Advertisement

TCC’s Cleaver and Cork bringing world-renowned chef Geoffrey Zakarian to Tallahassee next month

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In March, Tallahassee Community College will be hosting its 6th annual Cleaver and Cork event to help bring more exposure to its campus and raise money for their programs, and they’re bringing in a world-renowned chef to to help bring in the people.

TCC is a staple locally, but can often be overshadowed by the two major universities in town.

TCC Foundation Executive Director, Heather Mitchell, said, “You know, we are a mile down the road from number 18 in the country, Florida State University, and number one in the country, FAMU, but what people don’t know is Tallahassee Community College is top 10 in our country.”

So, to bring more exposure to campus, they are bringing in globally-renowned chef, Geoffrey Zakarian, annual Cleaver and Cork event, inviting more than twenty local businesses to be a part of it..

“Really trying to create a bridge between our restaurant community and the campus. So having them on our campus and supporting them and showcasing what they can do with our following if you will, with our group, I think could be a benefit to all of us,” Mitchell added.

each year money raised for the event goes towards one of the schools programs and this year the athletic department will be getting a boost...

“Very thankful for the support of the TCC Foundation this year with the Cleaver and Cork event. We know it’s going to be an exciting night and we just look forward to seeing what kind of possibilities come out of the evening,” said TCC Athletics Director, Rob Chaney.

Chaney is hoping to be able to improve the facilities for their very successful programs, saying, “It’s exciting here to have an opportunity to dream a little and we will do our very best to carry that vision to reality.”

Mitchell wants the event to be a staple in the community for years to come:

“So creating something for our community that I think will leave now only a lasting impact and really bolstering our restaurants but also financial impact on our students in our institution.”

This event is set to take place from March 4-6, and if interested, you can find out how to get involved here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help...
Tallahassee resident Daniel Baker indicted for inciting violence at Florida Capitol Building
Georgia State Patrol arrested Regzine Powell, 25, in connection to the crash. She was taken to...
UPDATE: Driver who hit 6-year-old Bainbridge boy on bicycle arrested, BPS says
Izzy has another birthday wish granted: a llama birthday party.
Franklin County community grants another wish of 13-year-old cancer patient: a llama birthday party
Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch in effect for the Big Bend and South Georgia
The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested two men following a drug investigation in...
Tallahassee Police Department arrests 2 men following drug bust

Latest News

Friday evening, a T-38 trainer aircraft that was headed to Tallahassee crashed near Montgomery...
Air Force Jet that crashed near Montgomery airport was headed to Tallahassee
Friday, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried authorized the deployment of 30 Florida...
AG Commissioner Nikki Fried deploying Florida Forest Service personnel to Texas to aid in winter storm help
Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida flags will fly at half-staff to...
Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer criticizes DeSantis’ order to lower state flags to honor Rush Limbaugh
We’ve learned how Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson feels about a complaint filed against him.
Valdosta Mayor responds to ethics complaint filed against him