TCC’s Cleaver and Cork bringing world-renowned chef Geoffrey Zakarian to Tallahassee next month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In March, Tallahassee Community College will be hosting its 6th annual Cleaver and Cork event to help bring more exposure to its campus and raise money for their programs, and they’re bringing in a world-renowned chef to to help bring in the people.

TCC is a staple locally, but can often be overshadowed by the two major universities in town.

TCC Foundation Executive Director, Heather Mitchell, said, “You know, we are a mile down the road from number 18 in the country, Florida State University, and number one in the country, FAMU, but what people don’t know is Tallahassee Community College is top 10 in our country.”

So, to bring more exposure to campus, they are bringing in globally-renowned chef, Geoffrey Zakarian, annual Cleaver and Cork event, inviting more than twenty local businesses to be a part of it..

“Really trying to create a bridge between our restaurant community and the campus. So having them on our campus and supporting them and showcasing what they can do with our following if you will, with our group, I think could be a benefit to all of us,” Mitchell added.

each year money raised for the event goes towards one of the schools programs and this year the athletic department will be getting a boost...

“Very thankful for the support of the TCC Foundation this year with the Cleaver and Cork event. We know it’s going to be an exciting night and we just look forward to seeing what kind of possibilities come out of the evening,” said TCC Athletics Director, Rob Chaney.

Chaney is hoping to be able to improve the facilities for their very successful programs, saying, “It’s exciting here to have an opportunity to dream a little and we will do our very best to carry that vision to reality.”

Mitchell wants the event to be a staple in the community for years to come:

“So creating something for our community that I think will leave now only a lasting impact and really bolstering our restaurants but also financial impact on our students in our institution.”

This event is set to take place from March 4-6, and if interested, you can find out how to get involved here.

