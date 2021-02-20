Valdosta Mayor responds to ethics complaint filed against him

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - We’ve learned how Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson feels about a complaint filed against him.

A group claims he violated the city’s ethics code.

“I think we’re pretty disappointed,” said Mark Patrick George, coordinator of the Mary Turner Project, one of three local organizations making the complaint.

He said he’s not surprised.

The complaint sent early this month, claims Mayor Scott James Matheson violated a few ethics standards under the city’s ordinance while speaking on his radio talk show.

The mayor said the complaint fails to set out even one act by him that violates the ethics code.

He said it’s an attempt to use the ethics code to publicize political criticism and differences of opinion of the accusers.

“It’s pretty clear if you read the code of ethics for the City of Valdosta, the whole first page is about being unbiased,” said George.

Pastor Darren Neal, president of the NAACP Lowndes County Chapter, said he just wants to speak to Matheson but he refuses to respond.

“I would like to see the mayor of Valdosta making an attempt to heal the people of this community,” said Neal.

In the statement, Mayor Matheson said he plans to keep working for all of Valdosta and continue to move the city forward, serving all equally.

WALB tried to reach out to the mayor over email, phone, and text and give him the opportunity for an interview, but we didn’t hear back.

Those that filed the complaint gave us a copy of the mayor’s statement, and not Matheson himself.

George tells me, next in the process, the city will form an ethics committee that will investigate the allegations and then report back to the city council.

We will continue to follow this story.

